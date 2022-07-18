Judge Says No Rulings In Philly Teams' Virus Suits For Now

By P.J. D'Annunzio (July 18, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge told the Philadelphia Eagles, the 76ers and their insurers that motions to dismiss in their COVID-19 business loss insurance coverage disputes won't be decided until the end of summer or if an appellate court decides the issue of whether the virus caused "physical loss or damage" to the sports teams' properties. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson on Friday sent letters to the parties in the Eagles' suit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. and the Sixers' case against Hartford Fire Insurance Co. saying that in the absence of an appellate decision, the parties should not expect a ruling...

