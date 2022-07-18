Split Fed. Circ. Revives MIT IP Battle Over Engine Efficiency

By Jasmin Jackson (July 18, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit undid Ford Motor Co.'s noninfringement win Monday in a patent suit lodged by MIT and its licensee over fuel-efficient engines, ruling that the asserted claims are not limited by a dual-fuel system and remanding the suit to the district court to review Ford's engines in light of the patent claims. A split Federal Circuit panel said in a nonprecedential opinion that a Delaware federal judge wrongly found that engines made by Ford didn't infringe three patents asserted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and its licensee Ethanol Boosting Systems LLC that cover a method for improving engine efficiency....

