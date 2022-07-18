FCC To Weigh Opening 17 GHz Band For More Satellite Use

By Christopher Cole (July 18, 2022, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission plans to weigh next month whether to free up spectrum in the 17 gigahertz band for fixed satellites to beam broadband signals from space. The agency, going back to the Trump era, has studied the potential for setting aside frequencies between 17.3 and 17.8 GHz for satellite operators to send high-speed internet service in the "downlink" direction to Earth — with the caveat that any new rules must protect incumbent users. Commissioners agreed in November 2020 to look into allowing geostationary satellite orbit, fixed-satellite service downlinks, but the rulemaking on tap in August, unveiled Friday, would expand...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS