GWG Approved For New Ch. 11 Financing With Sale Option

By Vince Sullivan (July 18, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Life insurance-backed bond seller GWG Holdings Inc. received verbal approval from a Texas bankruptcy judge for a new, cheaper $65 million debtor-in-possession financing package that includes an option to sell the debtor's portfolio of life insurance policy assets for at least $610 million. During a hearing Monday, debtor attorney Thomas S. Kiriakos of Mayer Brown LLP said the new loan package replaces the earlier $65 million financing on better terms, including lower interest rates and fees, while also protecting against downside market risk through the lender's commitment to purchase the policy portfolios if GWG is unable to negotiate a reorganization plan...

