NJ Hair Salon And Insurer Agree To Drop Virus Suit

By Riley Murdock (July 18, 2022, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Cammie's Spectacular Salon has reached an agreement with Mid-Century Insurance Co. to drop a COVID-19 pandemic coverage dispute, according to a Monday filing. The agreement comes three weeks after the Farmers Insurance unit moved to toss the Wrightstown, New Jersey, hair salon's proposed class action, arguing its only evidence of physical loss or damage from the virus was four guests who tested positive after vising the salon. No further details about the settlement were available. Cammie's and Mid-Century representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Cammie's sued Mid-Century in July 2020 after the insurer denied its coverage claim for...

