Cleary Adds Benefits Partner From Vinson & Elkins In NY

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 20, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP has expanded its executive compensation and employee benefits team by adding a benefits partner from Vinson & Elkins LLP to its New York office. Cleary announced Monday that Julia Petty, who focuses on benefits issues in corporate transactions, joined its ranks in the Big Apple. The move comes after Petty spent two years with Vinson & Elkins, also in New York. Before V&E, Petty worked for Kirkland & Ellis LLP for five years. She began her career as an associate at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, where she got her first exposure to benefits work....

