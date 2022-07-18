Judge Won't Dismiss Ex-Student's Biometric Privacy Suit

By Celeste Bott (July 18, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Institute of Technology must face putative class claims that it violated the state's biometric privacy law by requiring students to take exams with a remote proctoring tool that used facial recognition technology, after an Illinois federal judge ruled it was too soon to say whether the school was exempt from the law because it is a lender. U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood on Friday agreed with the private Chicago research university's contention that a college or university could be deemed a "financial institution" protected by the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, which would exempt it from the informed consent requirements of...

