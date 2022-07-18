China Outlines Trade Plan For Second Half Of 2022

By Jennifer Doherty (July 18, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce walked reporters through that government's plan to stabilize foreign trade in the second half of 2022, emphasizing smoother shipping and promises to "unclog chokepoints." Spokesperson Shu Jueting laid out the four-pronged approach starting with China's commitment to cutting costs of doing business during a press conference with Chinese media, the transcript of which was posted on the ministry's English-language website Friday. "The connections among governments, banks and businesses will be strengthened to guide precision lending by financial institutions and cut business financing costs." Shu said. "Export tax rebates will be accelerated to reduce the...

