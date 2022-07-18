Feds Streamline Special Immigrant Visas For Afghan Allies

By Alyssa Aquino (July 18, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Afghan interpreters and translators seeking special immigrant visas will need to apply with only one federal agency for the green card, as opposed to several, under a Biden administration policy announced Monday aimed at speeding up the backlogged process. Starting Wednesday, new applicants for the special immigrant visa program will need to apply only with the U.S. Department of State and will no longer have to submit a separate application to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for the green cards, which are allotted to certain foreign nationals who assisted U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. The revised process, according to senior administration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS