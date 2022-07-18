HP Shoppers Say Website's 'Strike-Through' Prices Misleading

By Gina Kim (July 18, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- HP Inc. was slapped Friday with a proposed class action in California federal court accusing the computer manufacturing behemoth of listing high, fictitious "strike-through" prices for products on its website, leading customers to believe they've saved considerable amounts money through purported markdowns and discounts. According to the 43-page putative class action filed on behalf of California consumers, HP customers Rodney Carvalho and Mark Maher accused the company of employing a false pricing scheme in which it deliberately and artificially inflates the prices of its products sold on its website to make it appear as if sale prices, listed below the struck-through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS