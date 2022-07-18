5th Circ. Sides With Car Dealer's Insurer In Family Crash Row

By Josh Liberatore (July 18, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a ruling Monday absolving a car dealership's insurer from having to defend a family member of one of the dealer's clients who crashed a loaner car, finding that a so-called step-down provision applied despite questions over the applicability of an alternate policy. In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge appellate panel said Sentry Select Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover Juan Antonio Ortiz Ramirez since he already received enough coverage through his sister's policy issued by Home State County Mutual Insurance Co. and administered by Snap Insurance Service LLC. The step-down provision in Sentry's policy with Pharr, Texas,...

