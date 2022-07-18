Ill. Court Denies Arbitration In Nursing Home Death Suit

By Lauraann Wood (July 18, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois nursing home must face negligence claims and other allegations over a resident's 2019 death in court because the facility's arbitration agreement became unenforceable immediately upon the death, a state appellate panel has said. Oakbrook Healthcare Centre Ltd. can't arbitrate Nancy Clanton's claims over the death of her mother, Laurel Jansen, because the facility's contract with Jansen contained language expressly terminating their agreement either on seven days' notice or immediately upon the resident's death, a three-judge appellate panel said Friday. "While we cannot know why the drafters inserted such a broad termination provision, defendants cannot avoid the effect of the...

