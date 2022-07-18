Celsius Says Ch. 11 Is Focused On Reorganization Plans

By Vince Sullivan (July 18, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network LLC sought to allay the concerns of its customers during an initial court appearance Monday in New York, saying the debtor intended to reorganize its business and that customers wouldn't be forced to take regular fiat currency as a recovery on their claims. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Patrick J. Nash Jr. of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said at least one customer with more than $1 million held on the Celsius platform had expressed a fear the debtor would seek to fix the amount of customer claims as of the petition date and...

