Dish, SpaceX's Clashing Claims Dial Up Heat In 12 GHz Fight

By Christopher Cole (July 22, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Tensions are high this summer over a Federal Communications Commission plan to allow spectrum sharing in the 12 gigahertz band, as tech giants from SpaceX to Dish stake out increasingly combative positions on whether sharing would disrupt satellites currently using the band. In the span of less than a month starting in late June, SpaceX, OneWeb, DirecTV, Dish Network and other stakeholders sent more than a dozen filings to the FCC on the future of the 12 GHz band — even though the commission has closed its initial comment window and is studying the proposal internally. Elon Musk's SpaceX fiercely opposes the plan, citing likely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS