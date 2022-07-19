Biden Administration Accused Of Covering Up Migrant Abuse

By Alyssa Aquino (July 19, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocacy groups accused the Biden administration of conducting a cover-up by clearing federal officers of claims that they struck Haitian migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying Tuesday that officials "ghosted" Haitian migrants' offer to participate in an investigation. Speaking to reporters by teleconference, Guerline Jozef of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, a coalition of organizations that support Haitian and Black immigrants in the U.S., sharply rebuked federal investigators for their conclusion that while four U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback had used "unnecessary" force to drive Haitian migrants from a Del Rio, Texas, encampment on Sept. 19, 2021, the officers hadn't...

