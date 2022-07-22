Inside A BigLaw-Boutique Alliance Tackling A Post-Roe World

By Jeff Overley (July 22, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A new and fast-growing coalition of BigLaw and boutique firms is steeling itself for "a decadeslong fight" to protect patients and providers from legal jeopardy after U.S. Supreme Court conservatives eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, an attorney spearheading the alliance told Law360 in an expansive interview. Mary McNamara Swanson & McNamara LLP partner Mary McNamara, a white collar defense litigator who has served since January as president of the Bar Association of San Francisco, predicted the long battle ahead during a conversation about the Legal Alliance for Reproductive Rights. The alliance, which debuted in June with two dozen firms, is...

