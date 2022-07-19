Transpo Co. Tells 11th Circ. Insurer's Claims Are Preempted

By Ben Zigterman (July 19, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A transportation broker asked the Eleventh Circuit to uphold a lower court's decision dismissing an insurer's negligence claims against it, arguing that interstate transportation companies are governed by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act. Landstar Ranger Inc. said Monday in its brief that U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis correctly dismissed the suit from Aspen American Insurance Co., finding that the negligence claims are preempted by the act. "Aspen asks this court to disregard the clear preemption of the FAAAA, ignore the federal system for making cargo damages claims, and allow state-based claims to proceed against an interstate broker," Landstar wrote. "Such...

