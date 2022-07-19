PetroSaudi Says $380M Award Remains Off-Limits To US

By Caroline Simson (July 19, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A PetroSaudi unit Monday rebutted the U.S. government's argument that a nearly $380 million arbitral award allegedly tied to embezzled 1Malaysia Development Bhd. funds has been moved within its reach, telling the Ninth Circuit that the money is still protected under sovereign immunity. PetroSaudi Oil Services (Venezuela) Ltd. is asking the Ninth Circuit to overturn U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer's order last fall granting the Department of Justice's request for a warrant over the award, which was being held by a U.K. court. The Biden administration argued in May that the PetroSaudi unit can't keep the award out of American...

