Migrant's Criminal Past Backs Indictment, Split 9th Circ. Rules

By Gina Kim (July 19, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel on Monday affirmed a district court's order refusing to dismiss an indictment against a Mexican national charged with illegal reentry, finding that his drunk-driving and shoplifting convictions make it tough to show that he would have plausibly been granted voluntary departure relief. In a 12-page nonprecedential opinion, the majority of a three-judge appellate panel says Armando Santos-Santos couldn't show that he would have been granted voluntary departure, or that he experienced prejudice, finding that his negative equities far outweigh positive equities that would lead an immigration court to exercise discretion in Santos-Santos's favor. The majority pointed...

