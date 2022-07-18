Pakistani Man Sues US Over H-1B Visa Process Delays

By Gina Kim (July 18, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Pakistani man sued the U.S. government in Pennsylvania federal court Monday, arguing the government's delays in processing his H-1B employment authorization documents has burdened him emotionally and financially since he can't work until his visa application is processed. According to the eight-page petition for writ of mandamus and complaint for injunctive relief, Syed Mehboob Askari Shah has been waiting for months for the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan and the U.S. Department of State to adjudicate his work visa application, which was timely filed in March, but the application remains stuck "with no apparent end in sight." Shah alleged that his employer,...

