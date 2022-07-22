How Foreign Cos. Are Easily Hauled Into US Bankruptcy Court

By Ronit Berkovich and Furqaan Siddiqui (July 22, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A foreign, or non-U.S., company can be dragged unwillingly into a U.S. bankruptcy case if the bankruptcy court has personal jurisdiction over the company. A May decision from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in the Chapter 11 case of In re: Arcapita Bank BSC(c) provides a reminder that the bar is fairly low to find that jurisdiction exists.[1] The district court held that a foreign entity does not need to do business in the U.S. to find itself within the jurisdiction of a U.S. bankruptcy court. Rather, a simple transaction involving U.S. currency flowing through...

