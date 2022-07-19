Texas Gov. Tells 5th Circ. To Nix Migrant Transport Order Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (July 19, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called on the Fifth Circuit to nix litigation challenging his executive order restricting the transportation of certain migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying border shelters can't sue him for a policy that he doesn't personally enforce. Abbott urged the appeals court to overturn a Texas federal judge's order allowing border shelters to sue him for issuing Executive Order GA-37, which directs law enforcement to pull over and reroute vehicles suspected of transporting migrants who have illegally crossed the border and authorizes state troopers to impound cars that flout the transit restrictions. Abbott said that he only issued...

