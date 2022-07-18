Equitable Financial To Pay $50M To Investors In SEC Deal

By Al Barbarino (July 18, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co. will pay a $50 million civil penalty to resolve allegations that the company included "materially misleading statements and omissions" about fees in account statements. Since at least 2016, New York-based Equitable provided misleading quarterly account statements to roughly 1.4 million investors, according to the settlement order. The $50 million penalty will be distributed to the harmed investors, most of whom are teachers or other employees of K-12 public school districts who invest in Equitable's proprietary "EQUI-VEST" variable annuities within certain retirement plans, the agency said. "When considering how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS