'Sales Were King' For Drug Cos., Says Atty In Ga. Opioid Trial

By Jonathan Capriel (July 19, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Some of the nation's largest pharmaceutical distributors, accused of flooding a Georgia county with prescription opioids, must pay for the "death, abuse and destruction" they caused families of people addicted to the drugs, the plaintiffs' attorney told a state jury during opening arguments in a trial Tuesday. Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp. and J. M. Smith Corp. knew requests for opioids made by certain pharmacies far surpassed reasonable legal demand, said Jim Durham of the law firm Griffin Durham Tanner Clarkson LLC, but the companies couldn't turn down the orders by the so-called pill mill operators because they were raking in too...

