Cosmetics Co. Must Face Eyelash-Growth Drug Safety Claims

By Jonathan Capriel (July 20, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Grande Cosmetics can't escape a proposed class action accusing it of passing off eyelash-growth "serums" as makeup when the active ingredient caused a mass in a woman's eye that needed to be surgically removed, a California federal judge ruled, saying there is no "good reason" for the company to dodge state law claims. Alexandra Mandel, the lead plaintiff who claims doctors were "baffled" by a growth in her eye, correctly argued that her lawsuit isn't preempted by the Federal Drug and Cosmetics Act, according to the order delivered Monday by U.S. District Judge James Donato. "Grande Cosmetics has not identified a...

