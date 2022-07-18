Several Legal Minds Picked For Bannon Jury Pool

By Khorri Atkinson (July 18, 2022, 11:04 PM EDT) -- Several D.C. residents called for jury duty in Steve Bannon's criminal contempt of Congress trial identified during jury selection Monday as either current or former attorneys or paralegals, while many others bluntly asserted that the longtime Donald Trump ally is guilty and that they could not impartially decide whether he willfully defied the Jan. 6 House select committee's subpoena. After more than five hours of jury selection before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a 2019 Trump appointee, federal prosecutors and Bannon's defense team were able to agree on 22 qualified jurors, including at least two former paralegals, an attorney for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS