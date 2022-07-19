In Dissent, 5th Circ. Judge Calls FDA E-Cig Denial A 'Mockery'

By Dorothy Atkins (July 19, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel Monday rejected an appeal by two flavored e-cigarette makers who challenged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's denial of their premarket tobacco product applications, with a dissenting judge writing that the FDA's decision is a "mockery of 'reasoned' administrative decision-making." In a 24-page published majority opinion, a 2-1 panel held that the FDA has the authority under the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, or TCA, to request that e-cigarette makers submit scientific studies backing their claims that their flavored nicotine e- products help adults quit smoking. The majority disagreed with arguments by petitioners Vapetasia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS