Judge Trims Boeing Supplier's Contract Suit

By Greg Lamm (July 19, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Monday tossed part of a breach of contract case filed by an aerospace parts supplier against the Boeing Co. and limited the amount of damages the supplier can seek in its remaining claims. U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez granted Boeing's bid for summary judgment on several claims in a lawsuit filed by Spearman Corp., including allegations of breach of contract and breach of confidentiality. Martinez also rejected Spearman's claims that the terms of its 737 MAX contracts with Boeing were exceedingly harsh take-it-or-leave-it deals between a small supplier and an industry giant that offered no meaningful choice...

