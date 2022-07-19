Feds Tell Jurors Bannon 'Decided He Was Above The Law'

By Khorri Atkinson (July 19, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor told jurors in Steve Bannon's criminal contempt of Congress trial Tuesday that the former top Trump White House aide willfully defied a subpoena by the House committee probing last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack because he "decided he was above the law." Steve Bannon arrives at federal court in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday for his criminal contempt of Congress trial. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) But defense attorney Evan Corcoran of Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White LLC rebutted the government's opening statements, insisting that Bannon "is innocent" of the two counts of contempt a federal grand jury issued in November...

