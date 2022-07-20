Crypto Software Developer Wants Suit Over $55M Hack Axed

By Sarah Jarvis (July 20, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A developer of cryptocurrency transaction software and a website operator have asked a California federal court to toss a proposed class action over the operation's security after hackers stole $55 million, arguing they did not operate the software at the time of the hack and do not owe any duty of care to software users. Leveragebox LLC, bZeroX LLC and their managers Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner — known as the Leveragebox defendants — argued in a Monday memorandum supporting their motion to dismiss that they had nothing to do with the hack and theft "aside from being victimized … themselves."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS