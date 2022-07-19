Consumers Say Latest Rust-Oleum Paint Suit Should Proceed

By Lauraann Wood (July 19, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Rust-Oleum users argued Monday that an Illinois federal judge should reject the deck coating maker's bid to dodge consumer fraud claims relating to three deck coating products, arguing that it manufactured a claim timing issue by ignoring case precedent and refusing to consolidate similar cases. The consumers told U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold that their second amended complaint should survive Rust-Oleum Corp.'s dismissal bid because the company is simply "rehashing similar arguments, misapplying case law, and offering arguments that have been routinely rejected" in its bid to convince her their claims cannot proceed. For example, Rust-Oleum argues that the consumers' claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS