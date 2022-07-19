US-Picked Arbitrator Is Challenged In Money Laundering Fight

By Caroline Simson (July 19, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A trio of companies suing the United States over forfeiture actions aimed at unraveling an alleged Ukrainian money laundering scheme are challenging the Biden administration's appointed arbitrator, who is a former federal judge and secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The companies filed their challenge against Michael Chertoff on July 15, according to a notification posted on the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes' website on Monday. The case in question was brought by Optima Ventures LLC, Optima 7171 LLC and Optima 55 Public Square LLC, three entities the U.S. Department of Justice said were used by the...

