Ruby Pipeline Settles Ch. 11 Timeline, Plans January Exit

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 19, 2022, 1:01 PM EDT) -- Ruby Pipeline LLC will sell its assets before the end of the year and emerge from Chapter 11 by January under a settlement reached with creditors on the eve of what was expected to be a four-day trial, the Texas-based pipeline owner told a bankruptcy court in Delaware Tuesday. "Certainly nobody likes to gear up for a trial and then settle the evening before," Ruby Pipeline's attorney Ray C. Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said at an in-person hearing in Wilmington. But the resolution that Ruby Pipeline reached with a committee of unsecured creditors, its equity sponsors, and an...

