Simon Property Fights Class Cert. Bid In Utilities Fraud Suit

By Charlie Innis (July 19, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Simon Property Group Inc. has urged a Florida federal judge not to certify a proposed class of mall tenants claiming they were intentionally overcharged for electricity, arguing that no class-wide proof of fraud can apply to each tenant. According to Simon's oppositional brief filed Monday, the real estate investment trust determined each tenant's electrical consumption on a lease-by-lease basis, and every lease came about through individualized negotiations with varying terms. On top of that, the proposed class has shown no evidence that Simon used "default values" to artificially inflate electricity charges in a scheme to siphon $32 million from its tenants,...

