Eatery Co. Wants NY Top Court To Hear Virus Coverage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (July 20, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A restaurant operator has urged New York's highest court to take up its COVID-19 insurance coverage appeal, saying a lower court established a new "tangible alteration" test that has no support from any top court decision and threatens to affect policyholders for years to come. Consolidated Restaurant Operations Inc., in its bid for an appeal filed July 12, tells the Court of Appeals — the Empire State's highest court and court of last resort in most cases — that it seeks to upend the First Judicial Department's decision affirming dismissal of the company's complaint against Swiss Re subsidiary Westport Insurance Corp....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS