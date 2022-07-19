Citgo Unit Asks 11th Circ. To Affirm Coverage In Shooting Suit

By Hope Patti (July 19, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Citgo station urged the Eleventh Circuit to affirm a lower court's decision requiring Hudson Specialty Insurance Co. to continue funding its defense of a lawsuit over a fatal shooting, based on the insurer's failure to properly reserve its rights before assuming an initial defense. Citgo Roosevelt Inc. said in its appellate brief Monday that a Georgia federal court correctly held that Hudson is estopped from asserting any noncoverage defenses as mandated by the Georgia Supreme Court's 2010 ruling in World Harvest Church Inc. v. GuideOne Mutual Insurance Co. "The law in Georgia is clear — an insurer must provide its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS