Bipartisan Senate Group Backs Faster Broadband Speeds

By Christopher Cole (July 19, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A quartet of U.S. senators lined up Tuesday to sing the praises of a Federal Communications Commission plan to raise the minimum acceptable broadband speed to at least 100 megabits per second for downloads. The bipartisan group — Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; Angus King, I-Maine; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. — suggested they had helped drive the policy change, since they penned a letter to the FCC in March 2021 floating the increased benchmark. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated a proposal Friday to the rest of the commission that would open a formal inquiry into making the change. "As rural...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS