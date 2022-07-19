Pittsburgh Says Making Locals Pay 'Jock Tax' Could Moot Suit

By Matthew Santoni (July 19, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The City of Pittsburgh defended its fee on non-resident pro athletes in court Tuesday, arguing it was supported by a rational reason and enabled by state legislation -- and suggesting the state court could fix the problems raised by three league unions by also applying the fee to athletes who live in the city. Michael E. Kennedy of the city's Department of Law said that while the city believed it was in the clear by following a 2004 amendment to Pennsylvania's Local Tax Enabling Act and passing a 3% fee on income from nonresident athletes and performers earned at taxpayer-funded stadiums...

