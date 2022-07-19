3rd Circ. Backs Boat Co.'s Win In Virgin Islands Marina's Suit

By Bill Wichert (July 19, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday sank a Virgin Islands marina owner's bid to revive claims alleging a transportation company damaged a dock by failing to properly secure boats ahead of Hurricane Irma, saying a judge made correct rulings on expert testimony and properly rejected a counsel disqualification bid. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld decisions from U.S. Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller that culminated with her dismissing Crown Bay Marina LP's lawsuit last year after concluding it failed to prove that Reef Transportation's vessels damaged the St. Thomas dock during the 2017 storm. Among other points, Crown Bay Marina said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS