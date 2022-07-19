Solar Energy Firm Eyes IPO After SPAC Merger Flop

By Tom Zanki (July 19, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Solar energy provider SolarMax Technology Inc. filed an estimated $30 million U.S. initial public offering, just months after it canceled plans to go public following a failed merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Riverside, California-based SolarMax plans to issue 7.5 million shares at $4 each, according to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is representing SolarMax while K&L Gates LLP is advising the underwriter. SolarMax operates in China and the U.S., selling photovoltaic and battery backup systems for residential and commercial use. It also sells LED lighting systems to government...

