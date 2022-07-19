Foley Hoag Starts Reproductive Health Unit In Wake Of Dobbs

By Chris Villani (July 19, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Foley Hoag LLP has formed a new reproductive health care practice group aimed at helping companies, providers, insurers and other organizations navigate the legal landscape. Boston-based Foley Hoag announced the new practice group Monday, but partner and co-chair Shrutih Tewarie said attorneys at the firm began starting the unit in May after a leaked draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health suggested that the federal constitutional right to abortion was in jeopardy. "The Dobbs decision is truly one of the most significant legal decisions of our time," Tewarie told Law360...

