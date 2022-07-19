Unite Fights To Block Change To Rail Worker OT Pay Rates

By Sophia Dourou (July 19, 2022, 8:53 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s largest trade union asked an appellate court Tuesday to find that workers for a northeast England overground and underground rail operator were underpaid for their overtime hours in the latest development of a 10-year dispute. Unite the Union told the Court of Appeal that rail operator Nexus should not be allowed to change the terms of a 2012 offer letter setting out the pay rates for employees in certain salary grades. John Hendy, representing Unite, told the three-justice panel that a number of employees initiated tribunal proceedings in 2015 calling the way that Nexus calculated their pay rate an...

