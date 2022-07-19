Pentagon Reaches Tentative Deal For 375 More F-35s

By Daniel Wilson (July 19, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a multibillion-dollar "handshake" deal with Lockheed Martin Corp. for roughly 375 new F-35 fighter jets, as a watchdog criticized the department's sustainment strategy for the engines used in the aircraft. Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante and Lockheed said late on Monday that the in-principle deal will cover three production lots of the F-35, the Pentagon's largest-ever procurement program. "The handshake agreement for lots 15-17 procurement represents a milestone for the Department of Defense, the Joint Strike Fighter enterprise, and our international partners," LaPlante said in a statement on Monday....

