China, EU Say A Stable World Economy Is A Shared Duty

By Ryan Harroff (July 19, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Europe and China have a shared responsibility to maintain global economic stability amid the supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and financial upheaval caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, the European Commission said Tuesday in a recap of its annual trade sit-down with the Asian nation. During the Ninth EU-China High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue, the parties discussed an information exchange regarding supply disruption and ensuring international access to financial services, and they agreed to work together on reforming the World Trade Organization in the near future, the commission said. "The EU and China are key trading partners," said Valdis Dombrovskis,...

