Understanding Legal Considerations In Cannabis M&A Deals

By Zachary Turke and Peter Park (July 21, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Merger and acquisition deals in the cannabis industry present a unique set of challenges for both buyers and sellers, especially given the rapidly changing economic conditions over the past few years. Pair this with an ever-changing regulatory landscape and an onslaught of new market entrants, and you have a recipe for disaster for unwary acquirers and targets. This article discusses legal challenges unique to M&A deals in the cannabis industry and key considerations when bringing a cannabis M&A transaction to a successful close. This article is excerpted from Legal Considerations in Cannabis M&A Transactions. For more on the topic, see Advising...

