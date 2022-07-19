Who Owns Crypto In Ch. 11? A Trillion-Dollar Question

By Elise Hansen and Vince Sullivan (July 19, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- As crypto winter hits the once-booming digital asset industry, the trillion-dollar question that will be fiercely litigated in the first wave of Chapter 11 cases will deal with who owns cryptocurrency held by bankrupt trading and investment platforms, experts say. Plunging digital asset prices have erased nearly $2 trillion of value — about two-thirds of its November 2021 peak — from the crypto space, driving three large firms into bankruptcy and bringing issues about the nature of their business and the status of their customers into stark relief as attorneys prepare to litigate in the bankruptcy courts. Chief among these questions...

