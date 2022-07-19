NHL, Seattle Kraken Call T-Shirt Maker Serial IP Infringer

By Isaac Monterose (July 19, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League and the Seattle Kraken urged a Washington federal court to reject a Florida apparel company's early win bid in a trademark infringement dispute, saying misappropriation of intellectual property is part of the t-shirt maker's "business model" and accusing it of "short-circuiting" the discovery process. The NHL and the Kraken slammed Smack Apparel Company in their Monday response, claiming that the company "has deliberately misappropriated the intellectual property of the National Hockey League and its member clubs, including the Seattle Kraken." The league and the Seattle hockey team also argued that the apparel company's judgment on the pleadings...

