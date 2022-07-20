Chancery Says Stream TV Should Regain Control Of Business

By Jeff Montgomery (July 20, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A streaming television service found insolvent and handed over to creditors after a later-reversed Delaware Chancery Court ruling last year should be returned to its founders, with protections for creditors as disputes continue, a Delaware vice chancellor said Wednesday. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster told attorneys for Stream TV Networks Inc. and SeeCubic Inc. that he would not issue "any type of order that's going to prevent the assets that SeeCubic currently has from being transferred back" to Stream. "I'm prepared to issue relief that would facilitate that transfer," the vice chancellor said. The comments were made during a teleconference with...

