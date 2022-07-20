5th Circ. Rejects FERC Orders In Bankruptcy Case

By McCord Pagan (July 20, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- In a published decision Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit rejected a set of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission orders that sought to compel a natural gas company to continue performing under a contract it had rejected in bankruptcy proceedings. A unanimous three-judge panel of the court sided with Gulfport Energy Corp. and against FERC, saying the agency was wrong to order Gulfport to continue the agreement with intervenor Rover Pipeline LLC as bankruptcy laws allow companies to reject contracts, even if the agency believes doing so is contrary to the public interest. "Because FERC cannot countermand a debtor's bankruptcy-law rights or the bankruptcy...

