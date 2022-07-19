Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Wary Of Axing Atty Fees In Pipeline Easement Cases

By Rosie Manins (July 19, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges grappled Tuesday with a request that they overturn an award of about $765,000 in attorney fees and litigation costs to Florida property owners as part of compensation for natural gas pipeline easements, saying it goes against binding precedent.

The court was asked by Sabal Trail Transmission LLC to reverse a Florida district judge's award of fees to Lee and Ryan Thomas under the full compensation standard of the Sunshine State's constitution. Sabal, which was directed by a jury to compensate the Thomases $1.3 million for easements across their farmland, argued that attorney fees and costs shouldn't have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!