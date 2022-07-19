11th Circ. Wary Of Axing Atty Fees In Pipeline Easement Cases

By Rosie Manins (July 19, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges grappled Tuesday with a request that they overturn an award of about $765,000 in attorney fees and litigation costs to Florida property owners as part of compensation for natural gas pipeline easements, saying it goes against binding precedent. The court was asked by Sabal Trail Transmission LLC to reverse a Florida district judge's award of fees to Lee and Ryan Thomas under the full compensation standard of the Sunshine State's constitution. Sabal, which was directed by a jury to compensate the Thomases $1.3 million for easements across their farmland, argued that attorney fees and costs shouldn't have been...

